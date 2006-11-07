|
State
|Daylight Saving Time bill and
short summary *
|Current
UTC offset
|Proposed
UTC offset
|Remarks/ interpretation
|Status *
| Alabama (AL)
|AL HB172-
Time; to adopt Daylight Savings Time statewide if Congress amends Federal law
to allow it. Relating to Daylight Saving Time; to provide that Alabama would
observe Daylight Saving Time year-round upon an act by Congress to amend the
existing prohibition in federal law.
|UTC-06
|UTC-05
|move from
current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time zone) year-round
|In Committee
(3/19/2019)
| Alaska
(AK)
|AK HB43- Eliminate Daylight Saving Time. Entire state shall
observe the standard time.
|UTC-09 and
UTC-10
|UTC-09 and
UTC-10
|observe the standard time year-round
|In Committee
(2/20/2019)
| Arizona
(AZ)
|N/A
|UTC-07
|N/A
|already observe the standard time year-round
|N/A
| Arkansas
(AR)
|AR HR1034 - Resolution To Express The Will Of Arkansas To Adjust
Arkansas's Time To Preserve Sunshine; And To Request That The United States
Government Allow States The Ability To "spring Forward" And
Maintain That Time Permanently.
|UTC-06
|UTC-05
|move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time
zone) year-round
|Crossed Over
(3/5/2019)
| California
(CA)
|CA AB7- Daylight saving time. To allows the state to set the
standard time to year-round daylight saving time if federal law authorizes
the state to do so.
|UTC-08
|UTC-07
|move from current PT (pacific time zone) to MT (mountain time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(1/17/2019)
| Colorado
(CO)
|CO HB1074 - Daylight Saving Time Exemption. The bill exempts the
state from observing daylight saving time, making MST the standard time
year-round.
|UTC-07
|UTC-07
|observe the MST (Mountain Standard Time) year-round
|In Committee
(1/11/2019)
| Connecticut
(CT)
|CT HB05043 - An Act Concerning The Adoption Of Atlantic Standard
Time. Upon the enactment of legislation in the states of Massachusetts, Rhode
Island and New York adopting Atlantic standard time
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(4/11/2019)
| Delaware (DE)
|DE SB73 - An Act To Amend Title 1 And Title 4 Of The Delaware
Code Relating To The Standard Time For This State. This Act provides for
Delaware to permanently remain on daylight saving time.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(4/15/2019)
| Florida
(FL)
|FL HB 1013 - Authorizes Daylight Saving Time Year-Round
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|Approved by the Governor March 23, 2018. Filed in Office
Secretary of State March 23, 2018.
| Georgia
(GA)
|GA HB709 - State of Georgia; holding of a nonbinding, advisory
referendum election to determine whether to continue the advancement of time
from standard time to daylight saving time or to observe standard time or
daylight saving time year round; provide
|UTC-05
|UTC-05 or
UTC-04
|stay on current ET (eastern time zone) or move to AT (atlantic
time zone) year-round
|Introduced
(3/28/2019)
| Hawaii
(HI)
|N/A
|UTC-10
|N/A
|already observe the standard time year-round
|N/A
| Idaho (ID)
|ID
H0085 - Adds to existing law to
provide that the State of Idaho shall be exempt from the daylight saving time
provisions of federal law.
|UTC-07
|UTC-07
|observe
the standard time year-round
|In
Committee
(2/19/2019)
|UTC-08
|UTC-08
| Illinois
(IL)
|IL HB3821 - Daylight Saving Time. Amends the Time
Standardization Act. Provides that the State is exempt from the provisions of
the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 that establish daylight saving
time.
|UTC-06
|UTC-06
|observe the standard time year-round
|In Committee
(3/26/2019)
| Indiana (IN)
|IN SB0542 - Petition for changing time zones.
Requires the governor to petition the United States Department of
Transportation to initiate proceedings under the Uniform Time Act of 1966 to
locate all of Indiana in the Central Time Zone. Requires the governor's
petition to request that the change of Indiana's time zone becomes effective
on the date that daylight saving time begins in Indiana in 2021.
|UTC-05
|UTC-06
|observe only Central Time Zone. No changes for
DST.
|In Committee
(1/14/2019)
|UTC-06
| Iowa
(IA)
|IA HF71 - A bill for an act establishing daylight saving time as
the official time in this state throughout the year.
|UTC-06
|UTC-05
|move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(1/23/2019)
| Kansas
(KS)
|KS HB2008 - Exempting Kansas from daylight saving time.
|UTC-06
|UTC-06
|observe the standard time year-round
|In Committee
(1/14/2019)
| Kentucky (KY)
|KY
HB 431 - Kentucky House Bill. AN ACT relating to state exemption from
daylight saving time.
|UTC-05
|N/A
|N/A
|INTRODUCED
Feb 21, 2014
|UTC-06
| Louisiana
(LA)
|LA HCR 72 - TIME/DAYLIGHT SAVING: Creates the daylight saving time task force
to study daylight saving time versus standard time
|UTC-06
|N/A
|N/A
|Introduced in House; Vote on HCR 72 - ADOPT (#1185)
Date: May 16, 2018
Outcome: Pass
| Maine
(ME)
|ME LD144 - An Act To Opt Out of Federal Daylight Saving Time and
To Ask the United States Secretary of Transportation To Place the State in
the Atlantic Time Zone
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(1/17/2019)
| Maryland
(MD)
|N/A
|UTC-05
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
| Massachusetts
(MA)
|MA S1870 - Relative to Massachusetts time zones. The standard
time within the state shall be the time known and designated by the federal
statute as “Atlantic Standard Time” and shall be exempted from the change to
daylight savings time. This act shall take effect when the states of New
Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island
have enacted an agreement adopting “Atlantic Standard Time”.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(1/22/2019)
| Michigan (MI)
|MI HB4303 - State; other; participation in
daylight savings time; eliminate. Creates new act. The governor shall
petition the United States Department of Transportation to include this
entire state within the eastern standard time zone as provided for in the
uniform time act of 1966, 15 USC 260 to 267.; and to provide for the
elimination of daylight savings time in this state.
|UTC-05
|UTC-05
|all state to observe EST (Eastern standard time)
year-round
|In Committee
(3/7/2019)
|UTC-06
| Minnesota
(MN)
|MN HF1397 - Daylight saving time effective year-round provided
upon federal authorization.
|UTC-06
|UTC-05
|move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(3/27/2019)
| Mississippi
(MS)
|MS SC630 - Provide legislative intent that Daylight Saving Time
shall be the year-round standard time of the state.
|UTC-06
|UTC-05
|move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time
zone) year-round
|Dead/Failed/
Vetoed
(3/29/2019)
| Missouri
(MO)
|MO HB871 - Requires the state to observe daylight saving time as
the year-round standard time if 15 U.S.C. Section 260a is amended
|UTC-06
|UTC-05
|move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(2/13/2019)
| Montana
(MT)
|MT HB430 - Referendum for Montana daylight time. The uniform
time within the state shall be coordinated universal time offset by 6 hours
throughout the year. The uniform time within the state shall be known as
Montana daylight time.
|UTC-07
|UTC-06
|move from current MT (mountain time zone) to CT (central time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(2/8/2019)
| Nebraska (NE)
|NE LB309 - Eliminate Daylight Saving Time. The
standard time of the State of Nebraska shall be the time established by the
Uniform Time Act of 1966 in both the Central and Rocky Mountain time zones,
except that the State of Nebraska shall not observe daylight saving time and
shall be exempt from the provisions of 15 U.S.C. 260a(a) providing for the
advancement of time.
|UTC-06
|N/A
|N/A
|Dead/Failed/
Vetoed
(3/29/2019)
|UTC-07
| Nevada
(NV)
|N/A
|UTC-08
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
| New
Hampshire (NH)
|NH HB567 - Relative to using the Atlantic Time Zone in New
Hampshire. Application to the United States Department of Transportation.
Within 180 days of the adoption of similar legislation by the states of Maine
and Massachusetts
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|Crossed Over
(3/18/2019)
| New
Jersey (NJ)
|N/A
|UTC-05
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
| New
Mexico (NM)
|NM HB73 - Exempt Nm From Daylight Savings Time. Allows a state
that lies entirely within the mountain standard time zone to exempt itself by
law from the requirement to advance time for daylight saving if the law
applies to the entire state.
|UTC-07
|UTC-07
|observe the MST (Mountain Standard Time) year-round
|Crossed Over
(2/19/2019)
| New
York (NY)
|NY A06622 - Eliminates daylight savings time.
|UTC-05
|UTC-05
|observe the standard time year-round
|In Committee
(3/14/2019)
| North
Carolina (NC)
|NC H350 - Designate NC Time Zone/Observe DST All Year. If authorized
by Congress, the State and
its political subdivisions shall observe Daylight Saving
Time, asprovided in 15 U.S.C. § 260a,at all times throughout the year.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|Crossed Over
(4/17/2019)
| North Dakota (ND)
|ND 1486 - Designating central standard time as
the official standard time for North Dakota. Central standard time is the
official standard time of the state.
|UTC-06
|UTC-06
|all state to observe CST (Central standard
time). No words about DST.
|In Committee
(2/18/2019)
|UTC-07
| Ohio
(OH)
|OH SB119 - Exempt Ohio from daylight savings time. To amend
section 1.04 of the Revised Code to exempt Ohio from daylight savings
time.
|UTC-05
|UTC-05
|observe the standard time year-round
|Introduced
(3/26/2019)
| Oklahoma
(OK)
|OK HB1117 - Daylight saving time; exempting Oklahoma from the
federal daylight saving time provision; effective date.
|UTC-06
|UTC-06
|observe the standard time year-round
|In Committee
(2/6/2019)
| Oregon (OR)
|OR SJM6 - Urging Congress to allow state to
maintain itself on daylight saving time.
OR SB320 - Relating to standards of time. Abolishes annual one-hour change
in time from standard time to daylight saving time and maintains Oregon on
daylight saving time except in portion of Oregon in Mountain Time Zone.
|UTC-08
|UTC-07
|move from current PT (pacific time zone) to MT
(mountain time zone) year-round
|Crossed Over
(4/3/2019) Crossed
Over
(4/8/2019)
|UTC-07
| Pennsylvania
(PA)
|PA HB825 - Amending the act of April 13, 1887 (P.L.21, No.18),
entitled "An act for the establishment of a uniform standard of time
throughout the Commonwealth," prohibiting the use of daylight saving
time.
|UTC-05
|UTC-05
|observe the standard time year-round
|In Committee
(3/14/2019)
| Rhode
Island (RI)
|RI H5649 - Atlantic Time Zone. Provides for Rhode Island's
adoption of the Atlantic Time Zone if and when Massachusetts does so.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(2/27/2019)
| South
Carolina (SC)
|SC S0011 - Daylight saving time. Provide That The South Carolina
General Assembly Intends For Daylight Saving Time To Be The Year-round
Standard Time Of The Entire State Should The United States Congress Amend
Certain Related Federal Law To Allow States To Observe Daylight Saving Time
Year Round.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|Crossed Over
(3/20/2019)
| South Dakota (SD)
|N/A
|UTC-07
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|UTC-06
| Tennessee (TN)
|TN HB0247 - As introduced, establishes daylight
saving time as the standard time in Tennessee, subject to authorization to do
so from the United States Congress. - Amends TCA Section 4-1-401.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|establish daylight saving time as the standard
time year-round
|In Committee
(4/17/2019)
|UTC-06
|UTC-05
| Texas
(TX)
|TX HB3784 - Relating to authorizing a statewide referendum
allowing voters to indicate a preference for exempting the state from
daylight saving time or observing daylight saving time year-round.
|UTC-06
|UTC-06 or
UTC-05
|No DST. Keep CST (Central standard time) year-round or move to
ET (Eastern time zone) year-round
|In Committee
(4/4/2019)
| Utah
(UT)
|UT HB0066 - Year-round Daylight Saving Time. The year-round
observed time of the entire state of Utah and all of the state's political
subdivisions is mountain daylight time.
|UTC-07
|UTC-06
|move from current MT (mountain time zone) to CT (central time
zone) year-round
|Introduced
(1/28/2019)
| Vermont
(VT)
|VT H0010 - An act relating to the establishment of year-round
U.S. Eastern Daylight Saving Time
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(1/10/2019)
| Virginia
(VA)
|VA HJR588 - Daylight saving time; Secretary of Commerce and
Trade to study the effects of the Commonwealth's continued observance of
daylight saving time under the Uniform Time Act of 1966 (15 U.S.C. §260 et
seq.) and the potential consequences of a decision to use either standard
time or daylight saving time year-round in the Commonwealth.
|UTC-05
|UTC-05 or
UTC-04
|Study to keep EST (Eastern standard time) year-round or move to
AT (Atlantic time zone) year-round
|In Committee
(11/5/2018)
| Washington
(WA)
|WA HB1196 - Allowing for the year round observation of daylight
saving time.
|UTC-08
|UTC-07
|move from current PT (pacific time zone) to MT (mountain time
zone) year-round
|Crossed Over
(3/9/2019)
Passed by both houses and sent to Governor for a signature.
(4/24/2019)
| West
Virginia (WV)
|WV SR39 - Urging US Congress allow states to move to permanent
daylight saving time.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|In Committee
(2/13/2019)
| Wisconsin
(WI)
|N/A
|
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
| Wyoming
(WY)
|WY HB0014 - Mountain daylight time. Upon approval of a transfer
to the zone designated as United States standard central time by the United
States secretary of transportation, the uniform time within the state of
Wyoming shall be coordinated universal time offset by six (6) hours
throughout the year.
|UTC-07
|UTC-06
|move from current MT (mountain time zone) to CT (central time
zone) year-round
|Crossed Over
(1/28/2019)
| Washington
D.C.
|B
22-0775 - Daylight Saving Time Preservation Act of 2018. BILL SUMMARY - As
introduced, this bill establishes that the District of Columbia shall follow
daylight savings time year-round.
|UTC-05
|UTC-04
|move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time
zone) year-round
|Introduced
Apr 10, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|UTC-04
| Atlantic Standard Time (AST)
|
|UTC-05
| Eastern Standard Time (EST)
|
|UTC-06
| Central Standard Time (CST)
|
|UTC-07
| Mountain Standard Time (MST)
|
|UTC-08
| Pacific Standard Time (PST)
|
|UTC-09
| Alaskan Standard Time (AKST)
|
|UTC-10
| Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HST)
* Disclaimer - The data is changeable and should only be used as reference / guideline and doesn't presumed to be 100% up to date.