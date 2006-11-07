



UTC offset Remarks/ interpretation Status * Alabama (AL) AL HB172- Time; to adopt Daylight Savings Time statewide if Congress amends Federal law to allow it. Relating to Daylight Saving Time; to provide that Alabama would observe Daylight Saving Time year-round upon an act by Congress to amend the existing prohibition in federal law.

UTC-06 UTC-05 move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time zone) year-round In Committee (3/19/2019) Alaska (AK) AK HB43- Eliminate Daylight Saving Time. Entire state shall observe the standard time.

UTC-09 and

UTC-10 UTC-09 and

UTC-10 observe the standard time year-round In Committee

(2/20/2019) Arizona (AZ) N/A UTC-07 N/A already observe the standard time year-round N/A Arkansas (AR) AR HR1034 - Resolution To Express The Will Of Arkansas To Adjust Arkansas's Time To Preserve Sunshine; And To Request That The United States Government Allow States The Ability To "spring Forward" And Maintain That Time Permanently.

UTC-06 UTC-05 move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time zone) year-round Crossed Over

(3/5/2019) California (CA) CA AB7- Daylight saving time. To allows the state to set the standard time to year-round daylight saving time if federal law authorizes the state to do so.

UTC-08 UTC-07 move from current PT (pacific time zone) to MT (mountain time zone) year-round In Committee

(1/17/2019) Colorado (CO) CO HB1074 - Daylight Saving Time Exemption. The bill exempts the state from observing daylight saving time, making MST the standard time year-round.

UTC-07 UTC-07 observe the MST (Mountain Standard Time) year-round In Committee

(1/11/2019) Connecticut (CT) CT HB05043 - An Act Concerning The Adoption Of Atlantic Standard Time. Upon the enactment of legislation in the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York adopting Atlantic standard time

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(4/11/2019) Delaware (DE) DE SB73 - An Act To Amend Title 1 And Title 4 Of The Delaware Code Relating To The Standard Time For This State. This Act provides for Delaware to permanently remain on daylight saving time.

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(4/15/2019) Florida (FL) FL HB 1013 - Authorizes Daylight Saving Time Year-Round UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round Approved by the Governor March 23, 2018. Filed in Office Secretary of State March 23, 2018. Georgia (GA) GA HB709 - State of Georgia; holding of a nonbinding, advisory referendum election to determine whether to continue the advancement of time from standard time to daylight saving time or to observe standard time or daylight saving time year round; provide

UTC-05 UTC-05 or

UTC-04 stay on current ET (eastern time zone) or move to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round Introduced

(3/28/2019) Hawaii (HI) N/A UTC-10 N/A already observe the standard time year-round N/A Idaho (ID) ID H0085 - Adds to existing law to provide that the State of Idaho shall be exempt from the daylight saving time provisions of federal law.

UTC-07 UTC-07 observe the standard time year-round In Committee

(2/19/2019) UTC-08 UTC-08 Illinois (IL) IL HB3821 - Daylight Saving Time. Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that the State is exempt from the provisions of the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 that establish daylight saving time.

UTC-06 UTC-06 observe the standard time year-round In Committee

(3/26/2019) Indiana (IN) IN SB0542 - Petition for changing time zones. Requires the governor to petition the United States Department of Transportation to initiate proceedings under the Uniform Time Act of 1966 to locate all of Indiana in the Central Time Zone. Requires the governor's petition to request that the change of Indiana's time zone becomes effective on the date that daylight saving time begins in Indiana in 2021.

UTC-05 UTC-06 observe only Central Time Zone. No changes for DST. In Committee

(1/14/2019) UTC-06 Iowa (IA) IA HF71 - A bill for an act establishing daylight saving time as the official time in this state throughout the year.

UTC-06 UTC-05 move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time zone) year-round In Committee

(1/23/2019) Kansas (KS) KS HB2008 - Exempting Kansas from daylight saving time.

UTC-06 UTC-06 observe the standard time year-round In Committee

(1/14/2019) Kentucky (KY) KY HB 431 - Kentucky House Bill. AN ACT relating to state exemption from daylight saving time. UTC-05 N/A N/A INTRODUCED

Feb 21, 2014 UTC-06 Louisiana (LA) LA HCR 72 - TIME/DAYLIGHT SAVING: Creates the daylight saving time task force to study daylight saving time versus standard time UTC-06 N/A N/A Introduced in House; Vote on HCR 72 - ADOPT (#1185)

Date: May 16, 2018

Outcome: Pass Maine (ME) ME LD144 - An Act To Opt Out of Federal Daylight Saving Time and To Ask the United States Secretary of Transportation To Place the State in the Atlantic Time Zone

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(1/17/2019) Maryland (MD) N/A UTC-05 N/A N/A N/A Massachusetts (MA) MA S1870 - Relative to Massachusetts time zones. The standard time within the state shall be the time known and designated by the federal statute as “Atlantic Standard Time” and shall be exempted from the change to daylight savings time. This act shall take effect when the states of New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island have enacted an agreement adopting “Atlantic Standard Time”.

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(1/22/2019) Michigan (MI) MI HB4303 - State; other; participation in daylight savings time; eliminate. Creates new act. The governor shall petition the United States Department of Transportation to include this entire state within the eastern standard time zone as provided for in the uniform time act of 1966, 15 USC 260 to 267.; and to provide for the elimination of daylight savings time in this state.

UTC-05 UTC-05 all state to observe EST (Eastern standard time) year-round In Committee

(3/7/2019) UTC-06 Minnesota (MN) MN HF1397 - Daylight saving time effective year-round provided upon federal authorization.

UTC-06 UTC-05 move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time zone) year-round In Committee

(3/27/2019) Mississippi (MS) MS SC630 - Provide legislative intent that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the state.

UTC-06 UTC-05 move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time zone) year-round Dead/Failed/

Vetoed

(3/29/2019) Missouri (MO) MO HB871 - Requires the state to observe daylight saving time as the year-round standard time if 15 U.S.C. Section 260a is amended

UTC-06 UTC-05 move from current CT (central time zone) to ET (eastern time zone) year-round In Committee

(2/13/2019) Montana (MT) MT HB430 - Referendum for Montana daylight time. The uniform time within the state shall be coordinated universal time offset by 6 hours throughout the year. The uniform time within the state shall be known as Montana daylight time.

UTC-07 UTC-06 move from current MT (mountain time zone) to CT (central time zone) year-round In Committee

(2/8/2019) Nebraska (NE) NE LB309 - Eliminate Daylight Saving Time. The standard time of the State of Nebraska shall be the time established by the Uniform Time Act of 1966 in both the Central and Rocky Mountain time zones, except that the State of Nebraska shall not observe daylight saving time and shall be exempt from the provisions of 15 U.S.C. 260a(a) providing for the advancement of time.

UTC-06 N/A N/A Dead/Failed/

Vetoed

(3/29/2019) UTC-07 Nevada (NV) N/A UTC-08 N/A N/A N/A New Hampshire (NH) NH HB567 - Relative to using the Atlantic Time Zone in New Hampshire. Application to the United States Department of Transportation. Within 180 days of the adoption of similar legislation by the states of Maine and Massachusetts

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round Crossed Over

(3/18/2019) New Jersey (NJ) N/A UTC-05 N/A N/A N/A New Mexico (NM) NM HB73 - Exempt Nm From Daylight Savings Time. Allows a state that lies entirely within the mountain standard time zone to exempt itself by law from the requirement to advance time for daylight saving if the law applies to the entire state.

UTC-07 UTC-07 observe the MST (Mountain Standard Time) year-round Crossed Over

(2/19/2019) New York (NY) NY A06622 - Eliminates daylight savings time.

UTC-05 UTC-05 observe the standard time year-round In Committee

(3/14/2019) North Carolina (NC) NC H350 - Designate NC Time Zone/Observe DST All Year. If authorized by Congress, the State and its political subdivisions shall observe Daylight Saving Time, asprovided in 15 U.S.C. § 260a,at all times throughout the year.

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round Crossed Over

(4/17/2019) North Dakota (ND) ND 1486 - Designating central standard time as the official standard time for North Dakota. Central standard time is the official standard time of the state.

UTC-06 UTC-06 all state to observe CST (Central standard time). No words about DST. In Committee

(2/18/2019) UTC-07 Ohio (OH) OH SB119 - Exempt Ohio from daylight savings time. To amend section 1.04 of the Revised Code to exempt Ohio from daylight savings time.

UTC-05 UTC-05 observe the standard time year-round Introduced

(3/26/2019) Oklahoma (OK) OK HB1117 - Daylight saving time; exempting Oklahoma from the federal daylight saving time provision; effective date.

UTC-06 UTC-06 observe the standard time year-round In Committee

(2/6/2019) Oregon (OR) OR SJM6 - Urging Congress to allow state to maintain itself on daylight saving time.

OR SB320 - Relating to standards of time. Abolishes annual one-hour change in time from standard time to daylight saving time and maintains Oregon on daylight saving time except in portion of Oregon in Mountain Time Zone.

UTC-08 UTC-07 move from current PT (pacific time zone) to MT (mountain time zone) year-round Crossed Over

(4/3/2019) Crossed Over

(4/8/2019) UTC-07 Pennsylvania (PA) PA HB825 - Amending the act of April 13, 1887 (P.L.21, No.18), entitled "An act for the establishment of a uniform standard of time throughout the Commonwealth," prohibiting the use of daylight saving time.

UTC-05 UTC-05 observe the standard time year-round In Committee

(3/14/2019) Rhode Island (RI) RI H5649 - Atlantic Time Zone. Provides for Rhode Island's adoption of the Atlantic Time Zone if and when Massachusetts does so.

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(2/27/2019) South Carolina (SC) SC S0011 - Daylight saving time. Provide That The South Carolina General Assembly Intends For Daylight Saving Time To Be The Year-round Standard Time Of The Entire State Should The United States Congress Amend Certain Related Federal Law To Allow States To Observe Daylight Saving Time Year Round.

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round Crossed Over

(3/20/2019) South Dakota (SD) N/A UTC-07 N/A N/A N/A UTC-06 Tennessee (TN) TN HB0247 - As introduced, establishes daylight saving time as the standard time in Tennessee, subject to authorization to do so from the United States Congress. - Amends TCA Section 4-1-401.

UTC-05 UTC-04 establish daylight saving time as the standard time year-round In Committee

(4/17/2019) UTC-06 UTC-05 Texas (TX) TX HB3784 - Relating to authorizing a statewide referendum allowing voters to indicate a preference for exempting the state from daylight saving time or observing daylight saving time year-round.

UTC-06 UTC-06 or

UTC-05 No DST. Keep CST (Central standard time) year-round or move to ET (Eastern time zone) year-round In Committee

(4/4/2019) Utah (UT) UT HB0066 - Year-round Daylight Saving Time. The year-round observed time of the entire state of Utah and all of the state's political subdivisions is mountain daylight time.

UTC-07 UTC-06 move from current MT (mountain time zone) to CT (central time zone) year-round Introduced

(1/28/2019) Vermont (VT) VT H0010 - An act relating to the establishment of year-round U.S. Eastern Daylight Saving Time

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(1/10/2019) Virginia (VA) VA HJR588 - Daylight saving time; Secretary of Commerce and Trade to study the effects of the Commonwealth's continued observance of daylight saving time under the Uniform Time Act of 1966 (15 U.S.C. §260 et seq.) and the potential consequences of a decision to use either standard time or daylight saving time year-round in the Commonwealth.

UTC-05 UTC-05 or

UTC-04 Study to keep EST (Eastern standard time) year-round or move to AT (Atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(11/5/2018) Washington (WA) WA HB1196 - Allowing for the year round observation of daylight saving time.

UTC-08 UTC-07 move from current PT (pacific time zone) to MT (mountain time zone) year-round Crossed Over

(3/9/2019)

Passed by both houses and sent to Governor for a signature. (4/24/2019) West Virginia (WV) WV SR39 - Urging US Congress allow states to move to permanent daylight saving time.

UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round In Committee

(2/13/2019) Wisconsin (WI) N/A N/A N/A N/A Wyoming (WY) WY HB0014 - Mountain daylight time. Upon approval of a transfer to the zone designated as United States standard central time by the United States secretary of transportation, the uniform time within the state of Wyoming shall be coordinated universal time offset by six (6) hours throughout the year.

UTC-07 UTC-06 move from current MT (mountain time zone) to CT (central time zone) year-round Crossed Over

(1/28/2019) Washington D.C. B 22-0775 - Daylight Saving Time Preservation Act of 2018. BILL SUMMARY - As introduced, this bill establishes that the District of Columbia shall follow daylight savings time year-round. UTC-05 UTC-04 move from current ET (eastern time zone) to AT (atlantic time zone) year-round Introduced Apr 10, 2018 UTC-04 Atlantic Standard Time (AST) UTC-05 Eastern Standard Time (EST) UTC-06 Central Standard Time (CST) UTC-07 Mountain Standard Time (MST) UTC-08 Pacific Standard Time (PST) UTC-09 Alaskan Standard Time (AKST) UTC-10 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HST) Back to DST News



